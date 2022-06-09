Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.78 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.26 ($0.14). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.14), with a volume of 29,468 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.38 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

