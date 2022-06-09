Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 570,430 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $26.80.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,375 ($17.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,590 ($19.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.54) to GBX 1,665 ($20.86) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,475 ($18.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,304.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 573,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential by 43.0% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

