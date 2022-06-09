PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.79

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.78. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

