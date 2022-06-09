Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 275,900 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 549,792 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,961,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 382,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,099 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

GrafTech International Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.