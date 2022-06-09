Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,721,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,920 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,095,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 85,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

