Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 52,401 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of AFC Gamma worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.26. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

