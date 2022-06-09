Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $26.30

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $25.36. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,347 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
