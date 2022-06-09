Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.47. Repay shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,512 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 482.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Repay by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

