Reviewing Icosavax (ICVX) and Its Peers

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Icosavax to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Icosavax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42% Icosavax Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million -$66.97 million -1.30 Icosavax Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.20

Icosavax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Icosavax and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Icosavax Competitors 1693 5822 11448 210 2.53

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 617.38%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 104.70%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than its peers.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

