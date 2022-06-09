Reviewing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00 OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 149.28%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 6.14 $399.33 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 1.09 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi.

Volatility and Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09%

Summary

OppFi beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.