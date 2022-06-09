Reviewing Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.17 $34.37 million $5.29 0.94 Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.45 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 18.72% -42.71% 17.41% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and Zhongchao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

