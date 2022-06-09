Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,945 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RONI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

