Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.06

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.06 and traded as high as C$77.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$75.71, with a volume of 70,539 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The business had revenue of C$498.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

