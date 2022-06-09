Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.53.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.