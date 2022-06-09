Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,375 ($17.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,475 ($18.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.