Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.