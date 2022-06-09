Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

