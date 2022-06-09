Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)
