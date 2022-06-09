Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,208,664 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.63 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.