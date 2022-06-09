Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,750,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.