SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,302 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.