Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $41.93

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $40.39. Sleep Number shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 3,466 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

