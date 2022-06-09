Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

