Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1,714.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 133,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

