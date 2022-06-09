Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.38

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.38 and traded as low as $72.32. Sodexo shares last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38.
Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)
