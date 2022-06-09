Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.38

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.38 and traded as low as $72.32. Sodexo shares last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38.

Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

