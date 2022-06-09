Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 957,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,067,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 699,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,782,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 617,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

