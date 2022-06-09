SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,782 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.
SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
