SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,782 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

