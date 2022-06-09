SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 248,966 shares.The stock last traded at $80.65 and had previously closed at $80.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,970 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,763,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

