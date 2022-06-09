Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $221.48

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.48 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.84). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.79), with a volume of 2,491,926 shares traded.

SPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.71) to GBX 347 ($4.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £894.70 million and a PE ratio of -92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.47.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

