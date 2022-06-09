Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.