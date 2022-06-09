Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 255,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,507 shares of company stock worth $814,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

