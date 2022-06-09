Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Stepan worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Stepan by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Stepan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Stepan by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $133.70.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCL. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.