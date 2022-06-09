Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $15.94. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 4,430 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

