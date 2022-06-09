Taboola.com (TBLA) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Taboola.com to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.33 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 15.01

Taboola.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -378.37% -15.07% -5.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1127 4530 9349 297 2.58

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 242.21%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Taboola.com peers beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

