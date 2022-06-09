TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.26. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,345 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 203,336 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.