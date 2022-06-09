TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.26. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,345 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 203,336 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

