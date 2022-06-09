Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.78.

TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Target has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

