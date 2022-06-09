Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.93.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

