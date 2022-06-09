Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.78.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

