Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.78.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
