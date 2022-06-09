Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Target stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

