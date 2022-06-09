Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

