Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.78.

TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Target by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

