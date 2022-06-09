Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.78.
TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Target by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
