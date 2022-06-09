Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.93. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Target by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.