TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.29

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.29 and traded as high as C$31.82. TELUS shares last traded at C$31.25, with a volume of 5,724,531 shares.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

Get TELUS alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.29. The company has a market cap of C$43.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.22%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.