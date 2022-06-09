Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

