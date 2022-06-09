TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 231,884 shares.The stock last traded at $83.28 and had previously closed at $85.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

Get TFI International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 52.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.