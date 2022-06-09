The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Bancorp worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.40. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

