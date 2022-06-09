The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,201.74

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,201.74 ($52.65) and traded as high as GBX 4,294 ($53.81). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,276 ($53.58), with a volume of 340,840 shares.

BKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($68.03) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($55.76) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.42) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,855.50 ($60.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,052.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,201.74. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

