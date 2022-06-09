The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $768.44

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.44 ($9.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,180.44 ($14.79). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,176 ($14.74), with a volume of 134,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 957.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 768.44.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

