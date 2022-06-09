The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,032 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,798,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

