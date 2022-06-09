thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.74 ($9.40) and traded as high as €9.21 ($9.90). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €8.99 ($9.67), with a volume of 1,515,323 shares trading hands.

TKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($14.25) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.74.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

